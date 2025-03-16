Watch: Chicago Cubs Star Prospects Drives Rips Two-Run RBI Single in Japan
The Chicago Cubs played their final exhibition game in Tokyo early on Sunday morning against the Yomiuri Giants before they get set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game set beginning on Tuesday.
In the last tune up contest before their regular season schedule starts against the defending World Series champions and the best roster in baseball, all hands were on deck for the Cubs to get some last minute preparation in.
After much discussion as to whether he was going to begin the year on the Opening Day roster, let alone the starting lineup, top prospect Matt Shaw continues to show why he should be the team's starting third baseman right out of the gate.
Shaw delivered his biggest hit yet in a Chicago uniform, ripping a single to right field that scored two runs and put the Cubs up 4-0 in the top of the fifth inning.
Entering the series in Japan, Shaw spring has slashed an impressive .313/.421/.375 with four RBI, five hits and an RBI with a stolen base during the spring.
Increasing his RBI total with one swing in Japan, Shaw is getting hot at the right time.
At this point, it feels like a virtual lock for him to be the starting third baseman on Tuesday, and he has more than earned it. The rookie sensation is not only Chicago's best option at the position, he's more than ready, as well.
Looking dialed in and improving every game while now showing no fear of the big stage, the hype surrounding Shaw is about to reach an all-time high as Cubs fans can hardly wait to see him at Wrigley Field.