Cincinnati Reds Could Add Former Chicago Cubs Fan Favorite Mike Tauchman
The Chicago Cubs made a tough decision earlier this offseason when they parted ways with fan favorite outfielder Mike Tauchman.
While he had been a productive player for the Cubs, he simply did not fit the long-term picture of the team.
Due to that fact, Chicago decided to move on, making Tauchman a free agent.
Fans fell in love with him during his tenure with the team.
He always seemed to deliver in clutch situations when the team needed him the most.
It was tough to see him go, but things could get even tougher to swallow for the fan base.
Abigail Miskowiec of Blog Red Machine is urging the NL Central rival Cincinnati Reds to sign Tauchman this offseason to help fill the leadoff hitter void they have following the Jonathan India trade.
"If the Reds pursue external options, they should approach former Chicago Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman. The division-rival Cubs non-tendered Tauchman at the end of November, making the 33-year-old a free agent. Tauchman is coming off a one-year, $1.95 million deal with Chicago, so the Reds may be able to pick him up for a bargain. Estimates projected his arbitration deal would be just under $3 million, a figure well within the Reds’ buying power."
Tauchman certainly would be a nice pickup for the Reds.
He has shown the ability to be a quality leadoff hitter during his time with the Cubs and would be a very affordable option.
Being able to bring him in and away from Chicago would also be a sweet feeling for Cincinnati.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Cubs, the 34-year-old outfielder ended up playing in 109 games. He hit seven home runs to go along with 29 RBI, while slashing .248/.357/.366.
Those numbers may not look amazing, but for the price the Reds would have to pay to get him, he would be well worth it.
As for Chicago, they have been busy this offseason.
They have pulled off a trade to acquire relief pitcher Eli Morgan and have also signed free agent starting pitcher Matthew Boyd. Other additions include catcher Matt Thaiss, reliever Phil Bickford, reliever Brooks Kriske, and pitcher Rob Zastryzny.
Hopefully, fans won't have to see Tauchman end up going to Cincinnati.
It would be much easier to say goodbye to the fan favorite without him leaving to join a division rival.