Concern On The Rise For Cubs Veteran Starting Pitcher With Extended Struggles
The Chicago Cubs have all but sewn up a wild card spot in the National League, one victory away from officially clinching, entering play on Sept. 17.
However, as the team heads down the stretch of the season in preparation for the playoffs, there is a lot to figure out. How healthy is Kyle Tucker and will he be able to contribute to the team? Is there any way to get Pete Crow-Armstrong back on track at the plate?
Without those two playing at a high level, this lineup turns into an ordinary bunch. Other players are going to have to step up in their absence. Not only are positional players facing pressure to replace their production, but the pitching staff is under some pressure, too, to help buoy the team’s success.
Matthew Boyd's Production Falling Off Cliff
On the mound, there is one major issue arising. Starting pitching has been a topic of discussion all year for the Cubs. Once again, down the stretch, it will be something to keep an eye on because of the struggles of Matthew Boyd.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, when Chicago was on the lookout for rotation help, Boyd was someone many people were penciling in as a playoff starter. Along with Shota Imanaga, the team had a solid duo to rely on. What they needed was a third pitcher capable of taking the ball in a playoff series.
Rookie Cade Horton has emerged as a reliable option, softening the blow of not finding the necessary upgrade ahead of the deadline. Jameson Taillon has looked good when he can stay on the mound recently. But Boyd’s production has regressed a concerning amount.
As shared by nugget chef on X, he was excellent through his first 20 starts of the season. Through July 22, he had a 2.20 ERA, anchoring a staff that was without Imanaga and Justin Steele. But since that point, his production has fallen off a cliff.
Through 53.2 innings since that point, including the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon, he has allowed 32 earned runs. That is a 5.37 ERA that only worsened against their NL Central rivals. Boyd allowed another earned run in the second inning as well.
Workload Catching Up To Matthew Boyd
That kind of drop-off is a major concern for Chicago. Can they trust Boyd to perform when they need him most when the postseason starts in a few weeks? This is the healthiest he has been in years, likely leading to some fatigue setting in.
Before Wednesday’s start against the Pirates, Boyd had already thrown 171.1 innings this season. That is the most in a single campaign since 2019, when he had 185.1 with the Detroit Tigers, a career high. In the five years between that year and this one, he has thrown only 262 innings combined.
At this point, there may not be much for the Cubs to do. Once a wild card spot is clinched, they could look to scale his workload back in an effort to get him as fresh as possible for October. Natural wear-and-tear is normal when a player reaches a threshold rarely approached in their career.
The Latest Cubs News