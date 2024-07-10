Could Chicago Cubs Move Controllable Pitching Assets at Trade Deadline?
Nobody involved with the Chicago Cubs are quite ready to say they are pulling the plug on this team in the 2024 campaign.
It's been a disappointing season all around, and entering Wednesday's game, they sat 4.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. This has them far back in the standings on paper, but a good stretch of play while other teams falter could see them get into the mix again.
That's been the thought process for the Cubs throughout the year, but unfortunately, it hasn't surmounted to anything.
Maybe the month of July is the time they turn things around as they look to close out this stretch before the All-Star break strong having taken the first game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.
If they still find themselves in this position by the time the trade deadline approaches, there is a good chance that Chicago will become sellers and start shipping out some of their best pieces to get assets back in return.
One way the Cubs could take advantage of the current market is by selling some of their controllable pitchers.
Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation highlighted three players who the front office could look to trade before July 30.
"Of the remaining group, however, Jameson Taillon, Hayden Wesneski, and Javier Assad could each make some sense as potential targets for the Orioles," he writes.
The insider is specifically highlighting a potential suitor in the Orioles who are looking for pitchers, and ones who specifically aren't rentals, but this can also be expanded to think about how some other teams might view these three players.
Jameson Taillon is a veteran arm who could help a contender, especially with how well he has performed this season with a 2.99 ERA through his 15 starts. With roughly two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, he could net Chicago a good return package.
Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad are interesting names to consider.
The former has had some inconsistencies, so he might not be viewed favorably by teams around the league who are trying to win a World Series, but with him not being arbitration eligible until 2026, he is a controllable asset who has some upside as a starter and reliever.
Assad could be someone who sneakily gets the Cubs a nice return.
He continues to prove people wrong who aren't sure about his viability as a long-term starter in the MLB by posting a 3.04 ERA and 138 ERA+ through 16 starts this season. Another player who isn't eligible for arbitration until 2026, that makes him very intriguing for front offices around the league.
It also should be noted that even if Chicago decides not to be complete sellers at the deadline, there's a chance one or more of these pitchers are moved.
Because the playoff races around Major League Baseball are so close, not many teams are willing to sell off assets. That gives the Cubs a chance to trade away some of these arms since they have a great situation of starting pitching options on their roster and in their pipeline.
What Chicago decides to do will be seen, but there's a chance they will be one of the most active teams before July 30.