Cubs Activating Ian Happ From Injured List, Send Down Slugging Star Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have made a significant roster move on Tuesday morning.
According to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer during an appearance on 670 The Score, the Cubs are activating star outfielder Ian Happ from the injured list after a short stay and sending star prospect Moises Ballesteros back down to Triple-A.
Despite some speculation about how the team would handle Happ's return with Seiya Suzuki transitioning seamlessly back to the outfield, this confirms the plan is likely to move Suzuki back to designated hitter.
As for Ballesteros, despite an incredible showing in Triple-A, there just is not a regular role for him on this team when everyone is healthy. The young slugger played a brief five games in his debut week and collected three hits and three RBI in 16 at-bats.
Despite the obvious disappointment for Ballesteros of being sent down, Hoyer said the 21-year-old knew he would not be up for long and offered serious praise on his potential.
"He can really hit, he's a fun bat that has power and contact," Hoyer said. "He's a guy that's going to have a lot of success in the big leagues. This was a perfect way to get his feet wet. He knew it was going to be a short stay."
Knowing that Happ would not be out long, this was a great chance for Ballesteros to start to see some Major League pitching, and he is not being sent down for any sort of performance reason.
As a catcher and first baseman, there simply is not a regular spot for him right now unless DH is open, and Suzuki has been phenomenal so far this year.
Happ will slot seamlessly back into left field and likely the top of the order as Chicago gets one of its leaders and most impactful players back at the cost of sending down an exciting prospect.
Cubs fans likely have not seen the last of Ballesteros this season, but for now he will have to keep getting better in Iowa.