Ian Happ Reveals Why Alex Bregman Would Be A Great Fit For The Cubs' Lineup

During free agency, many current players like to shy away from talking about players his team could acquire. Not Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.

During an appearance on The Compound on Marquee Sports Network, he was asked for his take on the potential of superstar free agent Alex Bregman joining the Cubs, where he would likely play third base and potentially supplant rookie Matt Shaw from the lineup.

Happ has played his entire career with the Cubs, as he was a first-round pick with the franchise in 2015 and made his MLB debut in 2017. He’s a four-time National League Gold Glove left fielder who has hit at least 20 home runs in five of his nine MLB seasons. But, as he talked about Bregman’s fit, he was talking more like a manager than a player.

How Alex Bregman Fits with Cubs

Alex Bregman | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Happ talked about lineup construction with the hosts of the show. He said one of the things that he thinks about is the young talent the Cubs have at the Major League level. Many of them are left-handed hitters, including first baseman Michael Busch, catcher Moises Ballesteros, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, and outfielder Owen Caissie.

Bregman is a right-handed hitter, and that offers a counterpoint to the lefties in a potential 2026 lineup, depending upon how it shapes up.

“The fact that those guys are all left-handed, bringing in a right-handed bat helps you a little bit with lineup construction,” Happ said.

Happ went on to talk about the right-handed hitters in the lineup that hit left-handed pitching well, including Nico Hoerner, who batted nearly .300 last season and won his second NL Gold Glove at second base.

.@ihapp_1 thinks that Alex Bregman’s bat would fit very well in the Cubs’ lineup 👀 pic.twitter.com/xSDe0SELDA — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 11, 2025

Bregman has a reputation for hitting left-handed pitching well, too, which makes him a good fit for Chicago. In a potential lineup with Hoerner, Bregman, and another right-handed slugger in shortstop Dansby Swanson, that’s good for the young lefties in the lineup.

“When you have that, you can space out your lefties in between guys that really hit lefties well and make the other manager think twice,” Happ said. “Those kinds of things are the advantages to adding a right-handed thumper into the middle of the lineup.”

MORE: Cubs Add To Bullpen Signing Ground-Ball Specialist To One-Year Deal

Bregman is seeking a multi-year deal after he signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox that had an opt-out after the first season. He missed time with an injury, but in 112 games, he slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI.

With agent Scott Boras representing him, he’s looking for top dollar. For a slugger like Bregman, who offers a power bat with Gold Glove-level defense at third base, that’s a pursuit worth taking on for the Cubs. Just ask Happ.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Were Devin Williams’ Top Choice Before One Detail Killed The Deal

MLB Insider Reveals The Free Agent Pitcher The Cubs Are Linked To "The Most"

Chicago Cubs Acquire Three Players In Rule 5 Draft

Cubs Boss Craig Counsell Sheds Light On Justin Steele's Return Timetable