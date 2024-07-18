Cubs All-Star Reveals Favorite Thing About Chicago
Chicago Cubs All-Star Shota Imanaga hasn't been in Chicago very long. In fact, he hasn't been in America very long, either.
The 30-year-old rookie is roughly halfway through his first MLB campaign after eight seasons in Japan, where he was a two-time NPB All-Star. He made the jump to the majors last offseason, joining the Cubs on a four-year, $53 million deal that already looks like a steal.
Imanaga has made the transition to the majors look seamless, going 8-2 with a 2.97 ERA in his first 17 starts for Chicago while setting or matching several records. He made the National League All-Star team and pitched a scoreless inning against the American League's best, cementing his status as one of the best pitchers in baseball.
But just because it looks easy for Imanaga on the mound doesn't mean it has been behind the scenes. Prior to Tuesday's All-Star Game in Texas, Imanaga spoke with former NL Cy Young winner Jake Peavy about the challenges he's faced in adjusting to the big leagues.
"I would say accepting the American culture and trying to fit in with the team," Imanaga said through Cubs interpreter Edwin Stanberry. Joining a new team is never easy, especially when there's a language barrier involved.
Peavy, who spent parts of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox, then asked Imanaga what his favorite thing about Chicago is. Surprisingly, Imanaga didn't mention one of the main things the city is known for, such as deep-dish pizza, the Navy Pier or the place he calls home, Wrigley Field.
"Driving right next to the lake. It's just a beautiful, beautiful scene," Imanaga said through his interpreter.
Imanaga has only been with the Cubs a few months, so perhaps his answer will change over time. Driving along Lake Michigan is certainly beautiful, though, especially this time of year.