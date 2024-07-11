Chicago Cubs Ace Does Something Not Seen in Over a Century
After stumbling through May and June, the Chicago Cubs are finally back.
Ever since Jameson Taillon implored them to "wake the (bleep) up," that's exactly what they've done.
The Cubs won again on Wednesday, shutting out the Baltimore Orioles 4-0. It was Chicago's third straight win and fifth in their last six games, marking the first time since mid-April that the team has won back-to-back series.
The Cubs' lone All-Star, Shota Imanaga, was the star of the show, silencing one of the best lineups in baseball over six scoreless innings. He scattered six hits and one walk while striking out six, outdueling former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in the process.
Wednesday's performance was only the latest gem in Imanaga's marvelous rookie season.
The Japanese southpaw is now 8-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 17 starts for Chicago, including six starts where he did not allow any runs. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the six scoreless outings are tied for the most by a Cubs rookie in over 100 years.
Baseball was a much different game in 1906, which was right in the middle of the dead-ball era. Scoring was at historic lows and home runs were few and far between, resulting in much more favorable conditions for pitchers. Imanaga tying the record in 2024, when hitters are much bigger and stronger than they used to be, is far more impressive.
Even more impressively, Imanaga tied the record barely halfway through the season. He still has nearly three months to notch one more scoreless outing to break the tie.
Imanaga will have to wait until after the All-Star Break to continue his pursuit of history, however, as Wednesday's outing was his last scheduled start before the Midsummer Classic.
He'll look to pick up where he left off after the break when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit Wrigley Field.