Cubs Announce Massive Injury Updates With Two Stars Returning, One Starting Tonight
The Chicago Cubs are getting some major reinforcements on the way.
According to an update from the team's official social media, a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday included the activation of both catcher Miguel Amaya and right-hander Javier Assad from the 60-day injured list.
Corresponding moves included optioning right-hander Nate Pearson back to Triple-A and designating utility infielder Jon Berti for assignment.
What Could Assad Bring to Pitching Staff?
Assad has not pitched all season after dealing with an oblique issue throughout camp which it was known was going to cost him at least the first month of the year, but it proved much longer than that.
The 28-year-old had a very solid 2024 in his first full year as a starter, pitching to a 3.73 ERA and a record of 7-6 over 29 starts.
Assad is also capable of appearing both as a spot starter or even a long reliever depending on which role the team needs him, with 23 of his 70 career appearances coming out of the bullpen. After Chicago was not able to make meaningful upgrades to the starting rotation, getting Assad back in the fold down the stretch could be huge.
Assad is expected to start on Tuesday night in what will be his season debut in place of Ben Brown, per the Cubs' official social media accounts.
How Amaya's Absence Has Hurt Chicago
In the catching department, the Cubs have not desperately missed Amaya -- out since May with an oblique issue as well -- due to the breakout season from Carson Kelly, but it's no coincidence the team has started to stifle as Kelly's bat has gotten cold. Over the last month, Kelly has slashed just .259/.333/.328 and Reese McGuire has not been any better.
Amaya, on the other hand, in just a 27-game sample size before the injury had slashed .280/.313/.505 with four home runs and 25 RBI. If he can get back to that kind of form and Chicago can have a dynamic hitting duo at catcher like they did early in the year, it will go a long way towards getting the offense back to its early season form.
MORE: Cubs Playoff Race No Longer Looks To Be Through NL Central
Pearson has found immense success in Triple-A this year, but it has not yet translated to the big leagues with a 9.20 ERA and 2.182 WHIP over 11 appearances. It's been a slog for Berti as well, slashing just .210/.262/.230 in the 51 games he's played this season.
The Cubs are losing ground by the day in the National League Central, and if they are going to turn things around down the stretch, these reinforcements could be a massive reason as to why.
