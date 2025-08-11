Inside The Cubs

Has Extended Slump Impacted The Value of Cubs’ Kyle Tucker In Free Agency?

With a star struggling, the Chicago Cubs have headed in the wrong direction.

Nick Ziegler

In this story:

With another series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, it’s getting close to being time to hit the panic button for the Chicago Cubs.

In the first half of the season, the Cubs looked like they were going to be one of the teams to beat in the National League. At the time, everything was clicking for them, and they got off to a red-hot start.

Unfortunately, their play has cooled off significantly of late, and the team has now been passed by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. Winning the division now seems unlikely.

While the team made additions at the trade deadline to help support and try to improve their pitching staff, it has shockingly been the struggles of the offense that have held the team back of late.

With all of the talent that this batting order has, it’s shocking to see that nearly everyone has been off of late. However, it has been one player in particular who has struggled.

Cubs Players
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Kyle Tucker being under a lot of pressure with the team struggling and him being in a contract year.

“The Cubs have watched the Brewers zoom right past them, and while talk of a possible $500M or even $600M contract in free agency has turned into much more of a "Are we sure he's worth that?" type of conversation.”

Despite being an extremely consistent slugger at the plate, Tucker has now been struggling for well over a month. It’s no surprise that his issues have translated to the team not performing well either.

Has Tucker's Value Gone Down?

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker
Jul 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) gestures after hitting a double against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

In July, it was a horrific month for the 28-year-old. He slashed .218/.380/.295 with just one home run and nine RBI. Things haven’t improved through August so far, with Tucker slashing .207/.281/.207.

It has been a long slump for the NL All-Star of late, and there is no power to be found for him right now. While the on-base percentage indicates a good approach at the plate, Tucker can’t buy a hit right now.

MORE: Cubs’ Offseason Deal With Guardians Looking Costly

While he is capable of turning things around in the blink of an eye, Chicago needs him to be an MVP-caliber player. The Cubs gave away a lot for Tucker to come in and be their star player. For the last month, he has been a disappointment, and that has reflected in the team’s win-loss total.

With Tucker set to be the top free agent available this winter, his value has certainly shifted a bit during this poor stretch. For Chicago, they will be hoping that he can turn it around quickly, or this team could be in trouble. 

