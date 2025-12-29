Why Young Cubs Slugging Option Is Prepared For Breakout Season In 2026

Much of the buzz late in the 2025 season was focused on outfielder Owen Caissie. The Chicago Cubs called up their No. 1 prospect and gave him some play in the outfield.

The talent is there, but his bat struggled in a handful of games before he suffered a concussion and was done for the season. But the expectation is that he’ll be with the team on opening day. That same expectation holds for Moisés Ballesteros, another of the Cubs’ highly respected prospects who also had his own MLB audition last season.

Ballesteros got his call-up earlier than Caissie, as he was first promoted on May 13. He was up and down the rest of the season, playing only 20 games. But the talent he flashed for Chicago makes him the organization’s potential breakout prospect for 2026, according to MLB.com.

Moises Ballesteros | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Moises Ballesteros’ Potential Breakout

Per MLB Pipeline, Ballesteros is the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect behind Caissie and the No. 53 overall prospect in baseball. One reason he should get consistent playing time is that he can play at several positions. His bat allows him to be a designated hitter, he has more than enough experience behind the plate to be a backup catcher, and he cross-trained at first base in the minor leagues, so he can relieve Michael Busch.

Chicago can give him plenty of rope when it comes to letting him further develop in the Majors. But he showed traits last season that proved he could flatten the improvement curve quickly in 2026.

In 20 games with Chicago, he slashed .298/.394/.474 with an .868 OPS. That included two home runs and 11 RBI. Notably, he drew nine walks against 11 strikeouts, showing a solid eye at the plate. That discerning eye wasn’t unusual at Triple-A Iowa, either. There, he slashed .316/.385/.473 with an .858 OPS in 114 games. He walked 49 times and struck out just 67. He also slammed 13 home runs and drove in 76 runs.

Moises Ballesteros | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Listed as a catcher, that sort of offense is hard to find at the position. But the Cubs already have a commitment to Miguel Amaya, who hits for a high average and isn’t a free agent until 2030. Chicago also has Carson Kelly returning. Busch is also locked in for four more years of team control and arbitration.

That’s why the make-up of Ballesteros’ games at the MLB level is important. He logged most of his time at DH, and that’s a position many players, young and veteran alike, struggle with when most players thrive on regular playing time in the field.

That he showed in his age-21 season that he could produce as a primary DH should be a confidence builder for him and the Cubs. That is one of the biggest reasons why Ballesteros could have a breakout season in 2026 as Chicago tries to build on reaching the playoffs in 2025.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Four Cubs Poised To Make Up Lost Kyle Tucker Production In 2026

Cubs’ Bullpen Outlook Could Depend On 1 Bounce-Back Candidate

Cubs Get Encouraging Update In Potential Edward Cabrera Chase

How Hunter Harvey Signing Could Shake Up The Cubs' Bullpen