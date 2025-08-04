Cubs Best Move Of MLB Trade Deadline Wasn't A Trade In Opinion Of Former MLB Exec
The Chicago Cubs are facing a lot more competition in the National League Central than many projections thought they would coming into the season.
Entering play on Aug. 4, they are two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the standings and 7.5 games clear of the Cincinnati Reds, who are behind them.
The MLB trade deadline presented them with an opportunity to improve their odds of winning the division title, but frustratingly, the team looked to take half-measures when addressing their needs.
The Cubs needed a starting pitcher, but only came away with Michael Soroka in a deal with the Washington Nationals. He is a back of the rotation innings eater with the potential to shift to the bullpen down the stretch.
In need of some late-inning help, the Cubs didn’t get into the bidding war for any of the closers who were on the move. Instead, they acquired Andrew Kitrredge from the Baltimore Orioles. Again, a solid move but not quite the needle-mover many expected the team to make.
The same can be said about the acquisition of Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins. The super-utilityman can fill in virtually anywhere on the diamond, providing a nice boost for the bench. But, when a franchise is connected to the likes of Eugenio Suarez ahead of the deadline and Castro is the only bat acquired, it can be viewed as a disappointment by the fan base.
The best move the Cubs made
However, there was one major move that Chicago made ahead of the deadline, it just didn’t include adding or subtracting players from the roster.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was inked to an extension, which Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) highlighted in a recent piece in which he handed out superlatives from the deadline. The former MLB executive said the Cubs were smart to extend Hoyer's contract, and that it was "well-deserved and long overdue."
Hoyer joined the franchise on Oct. 26, 2011 when he was named general manager, the same day Jason McLeod was announced as a new member of the scouting department. He would be named president of baseball operations, taking over for Theo Epstein on Nov. 17, 2020, when he resigned from the position.
At the time of the change, Hoyer received a five-year extension, which was set to expire later this year. He is now locked in long-term again, with the extension being signed two days before the MLB trade deadline.
That will provide the franchise with some much-needed stability moving forward, giving Hoyer a little breathing room when operating knowing that his job is no longer on the line right now.
