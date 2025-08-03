Cubs Should Avoid Reunion With Recently Released Former All-Star Pitcher
As the Chicago Cubs continue to battle in the National League, a former All-Star of theirs was recently released.
It has been a great season for the Cubs in 2025. Chicago has arguably exceeded expectations, and their decision to make a big splash in the offseason by bringing in Kyle Tucker has paid off in a significant way.
The Cubs have been able to establish themselves as one of the best offenses in baseball this year. This unit is a World Series-caliber lineup, but other areas of the team have been lacking.
At the trade deadline, Chicago traded for infielder Willi Castro to give themselves another option to Matt Shaw at third base. This was a fine move with the rest of the batting order being so strong, as the team didn’t need a star like Eugenio Suarez.
However, where they may have lacked a little bit was in the starting pitching department. After the loss of Justin Steele for the year, the Cubs knew at the trade deadline that they were going to have to make an addition.
They did add a pitcher in Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals, but he wasn’t the caliber of starter many expected. While there weren’t a ton of starting pitchers dealt, Chicago might have dropped the ball by only adding Soroka. While some help could still be needed, a recently released pitcher by the New York Yankees is someone that they should avoid.
A pitcher the Cubs should avoid
With the Yankees releasing Marcus Stroman, it will be interesting to see where the former two-time All-Star lands. As a team with a need for help in the rotation, the Cubs make sense in terms of a potential fit, but they should be avoiding him.
Stroman was an All-Star for Chicago in 2023, but the last two years have not been good for the right-hander.
With New York in 2025, he has totaled a 3-2 record and 6.23 ERA. Going back to the second half of last year, Stroman hasn’t been a good pitcher and wouldn’t be an upgrade for the Cubs. Despite it being tempting to try to tap into the potential that Stroman recently had in 2023, he is now 34 years old and seemingly heading in the wrong direction.
While the addition of Soroka might not have been the one that people wanted to see from Chicago, he has at least pitched well of late.
Even though Stroman has had recent success with the Cubs, the franchise would be wise to avoid him.
