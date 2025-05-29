Cubs Boss Jed Hoyer Reveals What Team Will Look For at Trade Deadline in July
The Chicago Cubs have the makings of a team who can contend for a World Series this year.
With a historically good offense that has powered them to the top of the National League Central and does not seem to be showing any signs of slowing down, the Cubs could just be a few moves away from winning a championship.
No team is perfect however, and Chicago is the perfect example of that.
Rather than keeping his cards close to the chest, team president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was very honest to the media when he was asked about the kind of moves his team could make when the trade deadline rolls around in July.
Jed Hoyer Says Cubs Need Pitching Help
"...we just need to get outs, you know?" Hoyer said via Marquee Sports Network. "And so we have to figure that out, whether it’s the beginning of the game or the end of the game. [Our depth has] been tested and we have to assume that that’s not going to stop, that we’ll continue to be tested. We have to continue to find depth where we can find it."
In comparison to where the offense is at, the obvious need for Chicago comes in the pitching staff, both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen.
Right after losing Justin Steele for the season, the Cubs have had to weather the storm of an ailment to Shota Imanaga which has held him out for roughly the last month as well.
Still, Chicago has found a way to win games and go 12-3 over their last 15 even with a very thin, at best, starting rotation along with a bullpen which was not strong from the start.
If the Cubs can add both a dependable starter and a high leverage reliever or two at the deadline, it's going to be an absolutely massive boost for a team which may just be a couple pieces away.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that Chicago's pitching staff needs help, so credit to Hoyer for not giving a canned answer on what the team's plans could be when the deadline rolls around.
With one of the best farm systems in baseball and potentially right on the doorstep of real contention, expect the Cubs to be at the center of trade talks two months from now when things start to heat up.