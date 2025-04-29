Chicago Cubs Will Have Agonizing Trade Deadline Decision To Make on Star Prospect
The Chicago Cubs are off to an incredible start this season on the offensive side of the ball, using their powerful lineup to hit their way to the top of the division one month into the season.
For as good as the offense has been though, the pitching staff has struggled a bit both in the bullpen and the starting rotation.
The outlook for the rotation became even more grim after left-handed ace Justin Steele was lost for the season with an elbow injury, putting a staff that did not have much depth to begin with potentially one more injury away from complete disaster.
Even if there were no additional injuries however -- something which is incredibly unlikely -- the current unit both in terms of starters or relievers is likely not strong enough to get the Cubs where they want to go.
If Chicago wants to capitalize on what very well could be a one-year window, they are going to have to acquire some help.
Whether that comes from smaller moves or a blockbuster for a star remains to be seen, but if they did want to acquire one or two of the big fish who could be available, they have the prospect pool to get it done.
The Cubs boast one of the best farm systems in all of baseball and on paper at least have the talent to match any potential threats in the pursuit of championship level pitching.
Of course, the huge target for just about every team in baseball is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.
He is going to bring a huge return due to both his ability and being under team control at a reasonable number for the next several seasons.
For Chicago, they are going to have a very difficult decision on their hands.
Current No. 4 prospect Moisés Ballesteros is in the midst of an absolutely incredible season in Triple-A, slashing .414/.475/.586 over his first 22 games for Iowa.
Ballesteros is hitting the ball well enough to command a call up this season.
The only problem is that there's just not really a spot for him with both Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly playing tremendously at catcher as well as Michael Busch having a huge season at first base.
It's not to say the Cubs have to either find a spot this year for Ballesteros or trade him, but if he continues playing at this ridiculous level, a decision may have to be made.
Ballesteros can be the center piece of an Alcantara deal or for someone else and his value is only continuing to increase.
If Chicago decides they want Alcantara and are willing to part with Ballesteros even though he looks like a future star, perhaps him being the centerpiece of the trade would make them not have to add as much additional into the deal.
Regardless of what route the Cubs decide to go, Ballesteros is playing well enough where he has eyeballs on him.
Those eyeballs however are starting to expand from just Chicago to across the whole league.