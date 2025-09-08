Chicago Cubs Bullpen Issues Continue At Worst Possible Time
While injuries happen in any sport, a few are keeping Chicago Cubs stars like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker off the field. It's also affected their starting pitcher depth, as Mike Soroka and Jameson Tallion are still on the disabled list.
One of their relief pitchers, Daniel Palencia, went down after a bad outing. He gave up five earned runs in the ninth inning when the Cubs had a 3-1 lead.
After winning five of their six previous series, Chicago (81-62) dropped one at the worst possible time on Sunday. The NL Wild Card leaders are struggling, especially in their bullpen.
Following the Cubs' latest blunder, they trail the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central by 7.5 games entering this week, and own just a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the top NL Wild Card spot.
Palencia blew his third save in 2025 for the Cubs as he now has a 1-6 record in relief. Chicago has made 37 of their 54 save opportunities (68.5%). That means the Cubs have missed 17 chances to convert a save.
Can the Cubs turn their bullpen issues around?
With 96 holds by their relievers, the Cubs are third in MLB, only behind the Brewers (100) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (107). Chicago is facing a Braves team that hits .243, ranking towards the bottom half of the league.
Chicago is on the road this week. They start things off on Monday against the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series. After taking two of three against them earlier this month, the Cubs should win a sixth series in their past seven.
Starter Shota Imanaga takes the mound for the Cubs. He has pitched at least six innings in his last six games, including his last win against Atlanta. If Imanaga goes deep again, the bullpen won't have to be tasked to do too much on Monday.
As for the rest of the season, the Cubs will have to figure it out as they go. The team let relief pitcher Ryan Pressly go before the end of July. He allowed seven earned runs in a 10-day span (a total of five innings pitched).
Good news for the Cubs is that three of the final five series of the regular season are against teams who hit below .250 as a team. Those teams are the other three teams in the NL Central: the Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the St. Louis Cardinals.
