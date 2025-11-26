Insider Urges Cubs To Acquire NL Ace In Blockbuster Trade
The Chicago Cubs have a few clear priorities as they look to retool their roster for the 2026 season.
Perhaps the most important is getting relievers signed, since they lost many key bullpen pieces to free agency this offseason. While finding a way to replace Kyle Tucker's offensive impact is surely something Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office will look into, it isn't an absolute necessity, given that talent and depth Chicago's outfield already has.
But the Cubs' brass has asserted that adding another quality starting pitcher is at the top of their to-do list. The general thought is that they would be doing so through free agency, perhaps acquiring a name like Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Dylan Cease, or Michael King.
Then again, free agency isn't the only option. Hoyer could execute a trade for an ace-caliber pitcher, which would be a way to improve the rotation while keeping money in the budget for the bullpen and improving the Cubs' offense.
Several solid starting pitchers are expected to be on the trade block this winter. Minnesota Twins Joe Ryan is one, and the Cubs have been linked to Miami Marlins fireballer Edward Cabrera.
But Cabrera isn't the only Marlins pitcher who could be on the Cubs' trade radar.
Insider Links Cubs to Sandy Alcantara
During a November 25 appearance on Marquee Sports Network, MLB insider Bruce Levine asserted that Chicago should keep a close eye on Miami pitcher Sandy Alcantara.
"So I'm looking for a big trade for a guy that's making $17 million in 2026, possibly $21 million in 2027. That's Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins," Levine said, per an X post from Marquee Sports Network.
He then added, "[Alcantara] was back to being the dominant pitcher that he was at the end of the year. And for two more years of control. Putting him and [Cade] Horton as your one and two, and having the three veterans backing that up, to me, that’s a championship-caliber rotation.”
Alcantara has been on the trade market since last offseason. However, he had a brutal start to the 2025 campaign, which lessened his value and convinced the Marlins to keep him in hopes that he'd rebound and get more in return.
Alcantara (who won the 2022 NL Cy Young Award) produced a 2.83 ERA in his final seven starts of the season, which worked wonders for his potential trade value. And it could convince the Cubs to execute a deal for him.
