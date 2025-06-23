Cubs Calling Up Former All-Star Pitcher From Triple-A After Impressive Showing
The Chicago Cubs have announced a major roster move on Monday afternoon.
According to a release from the team, right-handed former All-Star flamethrower Michael Fulmer's contract has been selected from Triple-A Iowa after the Cubs brought him back on a minor league deal in April.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Nate Pearson has been optioned back to Triple-A just days after he was called up following the DFA of Genesis Cabrera.
Fulmer spent the 2023 season with Chicago and pitched to a 4.42 ERA over 58 appearances, but he was not re-signed and wound up with the Boston Red Sox on a two-year minor league deal.
After missing the entire 2024 season with a UCL injury, Fulmer finally made his Red Sox debut this year but was designated for assignment after an ugly debut.
Once he got to Iowa on the minor league deal, the former American League Rookie of the Year locked in, posting a 2.96 ERA over 15 appearances there including two starts.
Exactly what role the Cubs are going to ask him to play remains to be seen, but it is certainly an exciting roster move that brings some name recognition to the bullpen.
Fulmer could also be used in some sort of opener role, but with Chicago in need of depth help just about everywhere in the pitching staff, any boost he can provide would be a welcome thing.
If the Cubs like what they see from Fulmer over the next few weeks, perhaps he could be a major part of a deep postseason run this October.
