Cubs Could Have More Competition for Star Free Agent After Latest Megadeal
The Chicago Cubs are off to quite the start offensively this season and currently lead the National League Central with a record of 7-5.
After dropping the first two games of the season in Japan to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the resurgent Cubs are 7-3 since returning stateside, looking like a completely different team.
At the center of it all has been Chicago's biggest offseason acquisition; star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who's off to an MVP-caliber start with his new team after coming over in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros.
Of course, Tucker raking at the plate is what the Cubs want, but it's a double-edged sword. The more he hits, the higher his price will be if he reaches free agency this winter.
On late Sunday night, the daunting task of retaining Tucker got just a little bit more difficult for Chicago.
As first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays and superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a massive 14-year extension worth $500 million.
Tucker's deal was already going to be huge based on the giant contracts that have already been doled out to the likes of Juan Soto with the New York Mets and Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers.
However, Guerrero Jr. -- who now has the third-largest deal in MLB history -- could have a further ripple effect on the Tucker market.
Instead of two superstars hitting free agency next year, Tucker now becomes the main prize of the winter and the one that everyone is chasing, likely driving up his price even further as teams try to land a star to build their lineup around.
If Tucker keeps it up, he could be headed for a similar payday to Guerrero this offseason. So if the Cubs want to keep him around, they better extend him soon.