Will Cubs Superstar Win First MVP Award in 2025 After Sizzling Start?
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is only 28, but he's already accomplished a lot in his career.
In his first seven seasons with the Houston Astros, he made three All-Star teams, won a Gold Glove and took home a Silver Slugger. He also played in three World Series, winning one.
However, one trophy that's eluded Tucker so far is an MVP award. He failed to win one in the American League, receiving votes three times but never finishing higher than fifth.
That could be about to change, though. Tucker has played like an MVP in his first season with the Cubs so far, leading MLB in numerous offensive categories.
Through his first eight games with Chicago, Tucker is batting .353/.450/.853 with four home runs and a stolen base. He also leads MLB in WAR (0.9), hits (12), doubles (five) and total bases (29), putting his brutal spring training slump behind him.
If Tucker keeps it up and the Cubs make the playoffs, he'll have a strong case to win his first MVP award.
It won't be easy, however. The National League is more talented than the American League, so Tucker must compete with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Francisco Lindor, Bryce Harper and others.
That said, Tucker is certainly capable of putting together an MVP-caliber season. He was having the best campaign of his career last year before going down with a fractured shin in early June, costing him three months.
Despite playing just 78 games, Tucker still finished with 23 homers, 49 RBI, 11 steals, 4.7 WAR and a .289/.408/.585 batting line. Had he stayed healthy, he might have topped 40 homers and 9.0 WAR, which definitely would have put him in the MVP conversation.
Tucker is picking up where he left off and looks like one of the best hitters in baseball again. If he avoids injury and keeps performing at an elite level, he's a good bet to win an MVP award sooner or later -- perhaps even this year.