Cubs DFA Pitcher They Received in Cody Bellinger Trade Ahead of Opening Day
The Chicago Cubs made two major trades this winter; one to move on from a former National League MVP-winning outfielder and another to bring in one who could contend for that honor in 2025.
The former saw the Cubs send Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees in a move that cleared some salary from the team's books.
In Bellinger, the Yankees saw a quality player who could fill the void in the outfield left by Juan Soto's departure. And someone who could take advantage of their stadium's short porch in right field while upgrading their defense.
In return for sending Bellinger to New York and eating a portion of his salary, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acquired right-handed reliever Cody Poteet.
Poteet, a 30-year-old with 83 innings of Major League experience in which he's struck out 69 hitters and posted a 3.80 ERA, has possibly seen his tenure with Chicago finish before it started.
On Thursday, the Cubs announced they have designated Poteet for assignment, a move first reported by Real Cubs Insider's Jacob Zanolla.
Poteet appeared in just two spring training contests for Chicago, surrendering four earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched.
The righty was seemingly never a serious candidate to make the team's Opening Day roster, as the true purpose of the move was to clear enough money to fit star outfielder Kyle Tucker into the team's payroll.
The Cubs shipped Bellinger out less than a week after acquiring Tucker from the Houston Astros, a move that saw them deal slugging third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and top prospect Cam Smith.