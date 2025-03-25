Bold Prediction Sees Cubs New Superstar Reaching This Historic Milestone
The Chicago Cubs took a massive swing this offseason when they acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and top prospect Cam Smith.
At the time, industry experts lauded the Cubs for the deal, but as time has passed, Smith has exploded onto the scene as a possible AL Rookie of the Year candidate and Paredes has increasingly been viewed as an excellent fit for the short porch in left at Daikin Park.
Couple those developments with the fact Tucker has not signed a contract extension and is eligible to become a free agent after the 2025 season, and Chicago is suddenly exposed to massive downside risk from the trade.
If Tucker walks in free agency, he is going to have to put up a monstrous effort while leading the team on a deep playoff run to make the trade worth it for the Cubs.
In ESPN's MLB 2025 season preview, David Schoenfield's bold prediction for the team was where Tucker has exactly the sort of campaign that could make the trade a win for Chicago.
"The Cubs have had just one 30/30 player in franchise history -- Sammy Sosa, who did it twice," Schoenfield wrote. "Kyle Tucker not only gets there, but goes 40/30 (40 home runs and 30 stolen bases) and captures the non-Shohei Ohtani MVP Award, finishing second in the voting to the Dodgers' two-way star."
This prediction is particularly bold because it would require Tucker setting or matching career highs in both categories.
During his career with the Astros, Tucker never hit more than 30 home runs in a single season, matching that exact number in both 2021 and 2022.
Expecting him to beat his career high by 10 in a less hitter-friendly ballpark seems somewhat far-fetched, but Tucker has reached exactly 30 stolen bases before, doing so in 2023.
He would need to match his career highs in both home runs and stolen bases to join Sosa on the list of Cubs to produce a 30/30 season.
It is certainly a possibility, especially given his track record of health.
Tucker played at least 140 games in each year from 2021 to 2023, but he was limited to just 78 in 2024.
Chicago may be inclined to reduce the risk of their most valuable asset on this year's team by asking him to be more conservative on the bases, which would likely doom the prospect of a 30/30 or 40/30 campaign.