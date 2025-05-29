Cubs Emerging Superstar Outfielder Narrowly Claims Early Team MVP Honor
The Chicago Cubs have continued to play excellent baseball despite dealing with numerous injuries.
This season, the Cubs have emerged as a true contender in the National League. After their great offseason, there are plenty of reasons to like the team's outlook going forward.
One of the reasons Chicago has been so successful is its lineup. This unit has been arguably the best in baseball, with the ability to hurt teams in multiple ways.
The Cubs can not only slug with the best of them, but they also run the bases extremely well.
While there is a lot of talent from the top of the batting order to the bottom, they have had two players stand out as stars for the franchise.
Who Has Been Team MVP?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the most valuable player for every team in the Majors. For the Cubs, the tough decision came down to Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, with PCA getting the nod.
“There are two players with at least a dozen home runs and a dozen stolen bases, and they both happen to play in the Cubs outfield. If forced to pick just one here, got to go with PCA for what might be the most valuable defense in all of baseball," he wrote.
The duo of PCA and Tucker has been arguably the best in baseball. While Chicago likely believed that their acquisition from the Houston Astros could be an NL MVP candidate, the emergence of Crow-Armstrong into a star has been a pleasant surprise.
So far in 2025, the young outfielder for the Cubs has slashed .274/.303/.553 with 14 home runs, 49 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. The young outfielder is well on his way toward a 30/30 campaign, and a serious threat to win the NL MVP.
However, while the edge might go to PCA as of now, Tucker isn’t far behind. So far this season, he has slashed .285/.390/.533 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI, and 15 stolen bases.
The ability of both stars on Chicago to be able to not only hit for power but also run the bases has helped make this a dynamic offense.
Even though PCA might be off to a slightly better start, Tucker’s numbers seem a bit more sustainable with a higher batting average and on-base percentage.
However, the emergence of a new star in the outfield so far has been a welcomed sight for Chicago. If both players can continue at this excellent pace, the offense will thrive for the Cubs.