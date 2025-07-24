Cubs Expected To Focus on This Over Eugenio Suarez Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are in a tougher battle atop the National League Central than anyone could have predicted.
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, a lot of people thought the Cubs would run away with the division title after they acquired star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster offseason trade.
Throughout the early part of the campaign, it certainly looked like those predictions would come to fruition, with Chicago playing some great baseball behind one of the most prolific offenses in the game.
At first, it was the St. Louis Cardinals remaining within arm’s reach. Now, it is the Milwaukee Brewers, who have surged not only to the top of the NL Central but also own the best record in the MLB.
If the Cubs want to take back the top spot in the division, they know moves have to be made to upgrade their roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week.
One position that could use an upgrade is third base, where rookie Matt Shaw has struggled to produce at the level his prospect status would suggest he is capable of.
Chicago's third basemen this year have only hit three home runs and have combined to produce the lowest OPS in the sport.
Inquiring about a player like Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, an elite power hitter and run producer who would be a rental, would make a lot of sense. This approach would allow Shaw to be developed long-term.
The All-Star third baseman has hit 36 home runs thus far and leads the MLB with 86 RBI.
However, David Schoenfield of ESPN doesn’t believe that Suarez is the first option for the Cubs ahead of the deadline.
“So, who gets Suarez? The Tigers and Cubs are probably more focused on pitching help,” he wrote in a recent piece highlighting the biggest dominoes that could be on the move next week.
Despite the hole at third base, Chicago’s offense has been excellent all year long. If they want to surpass and hold off the Brewers, they need pitching help.
Justin Steele was a massive loss and the team is currently without Jameson Taillon as well, sidelined by injury.
Adding a front end starter would be the best outcome, but those kind of pitchers are far and few between on the trade market.
Their goal needs to be adding someone they can count on to start a playoff game. Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Suarez’s teammates, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, would all fit the bill.
A new name to keep an eye on is Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres, who could reportedly be made available to help the Padres address other needs on their roster.
