Cubs Have Clear Answer to Closer Conundrum Emerging Right in Front of Them
The Chicago Cubs were seen for a while as a team who does not have a bullpen capable of keeping up with their championship aspirations.
Though that could be fixed in order to shore things up ahead of what they hope is a special run to come over the next several months, it certainly is not nearly as bad as some forecasted it to be.
There have been some disappointing performances, but there have been some pleasant surprises as well.
One of those pleasant surprises has earned a shot at getting the highest leverage role in the bullpen.
Cubs Should Make Daniel Palencia Full-Time Closer
25-year-old flamethrower Daniel Palencia is in the midst of a breakout season that is by far the best of his career. The right-hander has pitched to a 1.74 ERA over 19 appearances and 0.774 WHIP, striking out 22 batters in 20.2 innings compared to just seven walks.
Even though he is not the Cubs' closer in writing, Palencia leads the team in saves with five.
It's a difficult call to make especially after pulling off a trade with the Houston Astros in order for Ryan Pressly to be the closer.
Pressly has put up solid numbers on paper since the extra-inning meltdown against the San Francisco Giants in which he allowed eight earned runs without getting a single out.
Though he has been able to keep the stat sheet clean, every outing feels like a roller coaster for Pressly. With nearly as many walks as strikeouts, the veteran has not come in and dominated games like Palencia has -- and like Chicago had hoped he would when they made the trade.
In fact, while Palencia is averaging nearly 10.0 K/9, Pressly's 5.3 K/9 is the second-worst of his career and his lowest in more than a decade.
A high-leverage reliever simply must be able to enter a game and get strikeouts, something Palencia is just doing a better job of right now while he blows hitters away with a triple-digit fastball.
Pressly is capable of giving innings out of the bullpen, but aside from being given offseason promises which are not relevant now, he has done nothing to earn the right to keep the job.
Palencia has not allowed a walk over his last five innings combined and just one total hit.
It's time for the Cubs to make it official and install the young fireballer into the pressure-packed spot.