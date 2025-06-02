Cubs Have Multiple Unheralded Prospects Showing Signs of Breaking Out
The Chicago Cubs have a lot of recognizable names in their top prospect rankings.
Some of them, such as third baseman Matt Shaw and pitcher Cade Horton, are making an impact at the Major League level already.
Other top 50 prospects, such as outfielder Kevin Alcantara and catcher Moises Ballesteros, have gotten a taste of the big leagues as well.
Outfielder Owen Caissie and infielder Jefferson Rojas provide even more high-end depth for a system that was ranked No. 10 during the 2025 preseason.
A few impending graduations will almost certainly knock them down the list, but it will also begin to turn attention to some of the other youngsters in the system, such as pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, who haven’t had their time to shine yet.
Two Chicago Cubs Prospects Are Making Great Impressions
Another one of those players is shortstop Cristian Hernandez, whom Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has debuting in the team’s top 10 in his most recent prospect updated rankings.
Unranked in the preseason, he is now No. 8, beginning to realize some of the potential that made him a popular target as an international free agent a few years ago.
“Hernandez was a highly touted international signee who is turning the corner, with raw power as his calling card,” McDaniel wrote.
The 21-year-old is showing strides in his first full season at High-A South Bend with a .275/.332/.402 slash line, recording 14 doubles with two triples and two home runs, knocking in 25 runs with 22 stolen bases.
It is only a matter of time until some of those doubles turn into balls going over the wall for homers.
Another youngster to watch is outfielder Eli Lovich, who caught the eye of McDaniel.
“Keep an eye on OF Eli Lovich, a prep pick from last year's draft, as an arrow-up prospect further down the list,” he wrote.
An 11th-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Blue Valley West High School in Stilwell, Kan., it is an impressive feat that he is already garnering attention as a potential top prospect in the organization.
Paid a fourth-round bonus of $650,000, it was enough for the Cubs to convince Lovich not to attend Arkansas and get his professional career started right away.
He possesses good pitch recognition and could develop into an annual 20-plus home run threat. With better-than-anticipated athleticism and speed, he has the tools to become a solid MLB player if things go according to plan.