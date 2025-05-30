Cubs Top Pitching Prospect Handling Promotion Well with Strong Production
There is a lot to like about how the Chicago Cubs are positioned not only in the present but in the future as well.
The Major League roster has legitimate long-term building blocks, headlined by superstar center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is on pace to make some impressive history and has forced his way into the National League MVP discussion.
There are a lot of young positional players the franchise is excited about, such as third baseman Matt Shaw, who is performing better in the Big Leagues now after a demotion than to start of the campaign.
The organization’s minor league system is brimming with high-end talent as well, such as outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara, first baseman/catcher Moises Ballesteros and utility player James Triantos.
Alas, the only thing really missing right now for the Cubs is pitching.
Their top pitching prospect, Cade Horton, is now with the Major League team. Relief pitcher Porter Hodge has the makings of a future closer in the bullpen as well.
But, unlike their positional player situation, they are lacking impact pitchers on the mound currently.
That could certainly change in the future, especially if someone such as Jaxon Wiggins continues developing at a nice pace.
Cubs Pitching Prospect Jaxon Wiggins Performing at High Level
A second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft as a supplemental selection, the former Arkansas Razorback is performing better as a professional than he did during his collegiate career.
Wiggins has been excellent recently, garnering the attention of Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com for a piece they put together of the hottest pitching prospects for every team in May, as things are starting to come together for him.
“Wiggins earned a promotion to Double-A in mid-May and has added some polish to his high-octane stuff (mid-90s fastball, mid-80s slider and changeup) this year. A 2023 supplemental second-rounder out of Arkansas, he has logged a 3.50 ERA with a 22/6 K/BB ratio in his last four starts (18 innings),” they wrote.
Those are some impressive numbers, as he continues to hone his craft, especially when it comes to his control.
During his time at Arkansas, he had a 5.8 BB/9 ratio. That has dropped to 5.0 in the minor leagues and is going even lower, with a 4.2 thus far at Double-A Knoxville.
Overall, Wiggins has a 2.06 ERA between High-A and Double-A in nine appearances and 39.1 innings. He has struck out 49 compared to 19 walks, and has given up only two home runs.
He is someone to keep an eye on for the Cubs as a potential Major League contributor within the next two years should he continue producing at this clip.