Cubs Have Released Former Promising Reliever Julian Merryweather
The Chicago Cubs had their four-game winning streak snapped by their division rivals on Friday, but as winners of seven out of their last 10 which has them sitting with the second-best record in the National League, one loss isn't much to be worried about.
Coming off years where the Cubs have disappointed despite having expectations to at least make the playoffs, what this group has done during the first part of the season has been awesome to see.
Their performance should also put pressure on the front office and ownership group to make trade deadline deals that will upgrade this roster.
Bullpen is a clear need.
Despite having a revamped unit that is beginning to perform better as of late, they still sit with an ERA of 3.77, which puts them 13th in the MLB.
Manager Craig Counsell is trying to push the right buttons and find the correct formula, so this is still a work in progress. However, the organization has decided to move on from one of their relief arms.
According to the transactions log of Julian Merryweather, he has been released by Chicago.
This comes after he was designated for assignment on May 24. Following him clearing waivers, the Cubs decided it was best for the parties to go their separate ways.
Merryweather has had a tough two years.
Coming off his breakout season in 2023 where he posted a 3.38 ERA and 127 ERA+ in 69 appearances with 98 strikeouts across 72 innings pitched, he has not been the same guy.
Injuries seem to have played a part in that, too.
The right-hander looked like he was well on his way to being an impact arm for Chicago in 2024 with a 1.93 ERA in his first four outings. But he was placed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain and also suffered a rib stress fracture in his back.
He returned later that year, but following his struggles, it was later revealed that he needed to undergo a surgical procedure on the patellar tendon in his knee.
This season, Merryweather posted a 5.79 ERA in 17 appearances before he was DFA'd and now released.