Cubs Duo Makes Impressive MLB History With Incredible Run Production

These two players are driving forces behind the Chicago Cubs historic offensive performance.

Kenneth Teape

Mar 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) slaps hands with Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field.
Mar 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) slaps hands with Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have been the most prolific offensive team in baseball this season, averaging 5.89 runs per game through their first 56 contests entering action on Friday.

Everyone on the roster has been mashing, with their .262/.335/.450 slash line all ranking inside the top three of each statistic. Their 123 OPS+ is third in the MLB as well.

The Cubs are getting the job done in every facet of the game offensively, showcasing an incredible power and speed combination with 105 doubles, 13 triples, 79 home runs and 72 stolen bases.

All of those stats are within the top four of baseball, too, leading to some incredible run production.

There have been several players standing out at the plate, with manager Craig Counsell receiving contributions from virtually everyone on the roster to guide this team to a 35-21 record.

The addition of right fielder Kyle Tucker was expected to improve the entire offense, and he has lived up to expectations by performing like an MVP candidate.

However, two of his teammates have produced at a historic rate, etching their name into the MLB record books with an incredible feat.

What History Did Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong Make?

Designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong have recorded 51 and 50 RBI, respectively.

According to OptaSTATS, that makes them the third duo in the live-ball era to have at least 50 RBI before the calendar flips to June.

The other duos were Todd Helton and Larry Walker of the Colorado Rockies in 2001 and Carlos Delgado and Vernon Wells with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2003.

Both players have been tearing the cover off the ball, with Suzuki’s 51 RBI being the most in the MLB and a historic performance in franchise history.

He has hit 14 home runs with 16 doubles and two triples, bouying a very strong .273/.333/.569 slash line.

Crow-Armstrong has launched 15 home runs with 13 doubles, three triples and 16 stolen bases, making as big of an impact at the plate now as he does with his Platinum Glove-worthy defense in center field.

He has a slash line of .275/.303/.563, making the most of his aggressive style at the plate to put himself in the NL MVP discussion.

Kenneth Teape
