Cubs 'Keeping a Close Eye' on Former Two-Time Yankees All-Star
The comfortable division lead the Chicago Cubs once had is now down to just two games.
In the midst of a successful season thus far, it has to be a bit deflating to see the Milwaukee Brewers sitting with a 46-36 record entering Saturday's action when they were supposed to be resetting things a bit.
Still, the Cubs have the best overall roster in the NL Central, they just need to make some additions prior to the deadline.
Pitching is the No. 1 target, adding both a starter and bullpen help.
Jed Hoyer has not been shy, stating those are the two areas he's going to go after. And now it seems like there are potential targets starting to be circled when it comes to who they are going to pursue.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, two-time All-Star Luis Severino is on that list, with the insider reporting Chicago is "scouring the market for a starter" and are "keeping a close eye on" the veteran right-hander.
Signed to a surprising and lucrative three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics this past offseason, Severino has not adjusted well to the minor league ballpark that franchise has to play their home games in, posting a 6.79 ERA across 10 starts in Sacramento while putting up a 2.27 ERA in seven starts away from home.
The Athletics could cut their losses, flipping the former New York Yankees ace to a contending team to get more future assets back into their organization.
But that doesn't seem likely according to Nightengale.
"It's highly unlikely, however the A's would consider trading Severino and risk the fallout, even with his dramatic home/road splits ...," the insider wrote.
There are a few different options the Cubs can go after, but if Severino is not put on the trade block, that's going to make the top-end arms that much more expensive to acquire.
It will be interesting to see if the Athletics still feel this way before the July 31 deadline arrives, because even though there could be some fallout like Nightengale suggests, the reality also is they are 18 games under .500 and last in their division, looking once again like they are years away from truly contending.
