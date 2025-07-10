Cubs Land Talented Collegiate Shortstop in New MLB Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs have seen a lot of success in their 2025 campaign as a result of a strong farm system that’s produced major-level talent.
Starting pitcher Cade Horton and third baseman Matt Shaw were the Cubs’ first-round selections in 2022 and 2023 and are already contributing to the lineup.
More News: Cubs Exceeding Lofty Preseason Expectations With Stellar All-Around Production
They dealt 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith as part of a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros this last offseason.
The trade depleted their infield pipeline, but the 2025 MLB draft presents an opportunity to replenish that talent.
More News: Cubs May Be Forced Pay Premium to Acquire Rival's Pitcher at Trade Deadline
Chicago holds the No. 17 overall pick this year and has shown a proven ability to hit on players in the middle of the first round through Shaw and Smith, who were taken Nos. 13 and 14 overall, respectively.
Looking at their draft strategy in recent seasons, the Cubs have a propensity for college players.
More News: Cubs Can Form Insane Bullpen by Reuniting With World Series Hero at Trade Deadline
That’s expected to continue in this year’s draft despite a class headlined by prep position players.
Keith Law with The Athletic (subscription required) released his latest MLB mock draft and has Chicago selecting Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston.
“This would be more of a value pick for the Cubs, similar to when Matt Shaw fell to them two years ago, versus Cam Smith last year, a player they ranked much higher than where they got him,” Law wrote.
More News: Cubs Slugger Listed as Snub From National League All-Star Team
Houston is thought to be one of the best defensive shortstops in the draft and is the No. 15 prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings.
He’s not thought of as a slugger and is a solid contact hitter, though he’s coming off his best season for the Demon Deacons.
He slashed .354/.458/.597 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI in 61 games last season, which was a massive jump in his production with career-high power numbers.
While some players may have more popping metrics, Houston has projectable power and the tools to play infield at the pro level.
He would fit the Cubs' blueprint laid out by the selection of Shaw as a college bat who could rise quickly through the farm system to be a contributor in the near future.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.