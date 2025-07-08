Cubs Have No Reason To Change Recent Strategy Heading Into 2025 MLB Draft
The Chicago Cubs have done a wonderful job upgrading their farm system over the last few years.
Whether it was via trades with other teams, drafting or international free agent signings, they are overflowing with high-upside prospects.
Some have been a prominent part of the puzzle in 2025, such as third baseman Matt Shaw and starting pitcher Cade Horton.
While that duo hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations placed on them yet, the future remains bright for both.
The Cubs may look to find upgrades for each of them down the stretch to contend this year, but they are going to be major components of the team’s long-term future.
The same can be said for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was acquired in 2021 from the New York Mets in exchange for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams ahead of the trade deadline.
Crow-Armstrong has blossomed into a star with his emergence at the plate this year, already building on his strong base that included elite defense and lightning speed on the basepaths.
There are a lot more talented youngsters working their way through the system, including outfielders Kevin Alcantara and Owen Caissie and catcher Moises Ballesteros.
That provides the front office with a lot of flexibility, giving them the ammunition to make a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline to bolster their postseason push or as future replacements should they not be able to retain everyone in free agency.
It speaks volumes to the job they have done scouting and selecting players in previous drafts, finding the perfect formula that works for them.
Given how successful they have been, it makes sense to continue what they have been doing; targeting power arms and bats early in the draft.
“In the past three seasons, the Cubs have tended toward power-oriented position players (Cam Smith, Cole Mathis, Matt Shaw) and power arms (Jaxon Wiggins, Cade Horton, Nazier Mule) with their bigger bonuses,” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN in a piece highlighting one big question for each team ahead of the 2025 MLB draft.
This year, Chicago will be on the clock at No. 17.
There are more than a few players who fit the mold of what the franchise has sought previously, both as positional players and pitchers.
“There are some solid options this year who are tied to the Cubs in Arkansas teammates Wehiwa Aloy and Gage Wood. Josh Hammond, Xavier Neyens and Jace Laviolette would also fit,” McDaniel added.
Their success pinpointing prospects has paid dividends.
Not only do they have a strong farm system to promote players from, but it has also helped them acquire established All-Stars.
For example, using 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith as the centerpiece of the blockbuster trade that brought Kyle Tucker to the Cubs from the Houston Astros this past winter.
