Cubs Can Form Insane Bullpen by Reuniting With World Series Hero at Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be extremely aggressive when it comes to making upgrades at the trade deadline a few weeks from now.
As a team who looks like they can contend for a World Series this year and a window that may not remain as wide open as it is now moving forward, Jed Hoyer and company need to go for it right here and right now.
Most of the rumors lately have understandably revolved around starting pitching with things extremely thin there, however, this is different from the area going into the year that fans were most concerned about.
At the start of the season, the fears surrounding the bullpen were proving to be fair; however, the emergence of numerous guys has greatly changed the outlook in that area.
Arms like Drew Pomeranz, Daniel Palencia and Chris Flexen have stepped up to levels not thought possible, and all of the sudden the Cubs have one of the better bullpens in baseball. The collective 3.26 ERA as a unit ranks third in the Major Leagues.
Ryan Pressly was supposed to be the closer following a trade from the Houston Astros; however, things did not work out great for him early, and it feels like that trust is still not strong.
Palencia has stepped up into the shutdown role unofficially and has been absolutely dominating there, but what if they could use him in a setup role and allow one of the best closers in baseball with as much big game experience as anyone to take on the role?
The Boston Red Sox feel extremely likely to part ways with seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman, someone who was an absolutely critical piece of the 2016 triumph.
Even though he is now 37 years old, Chapman is having one of the best seasons of his career with a scorching 1.25 ERA and 0.778 WHIP. He has racked up 53 strikeouts in 36 innings and walked just 10 total hitters, still throwing the trademark triple-digit fastball which made him a superstar.
Nine years ago, it was a deadline deal for Chapman which put Chicago over the top and he responded with a 1.01 ERA and 12 saves in 28 appearances down the stretch before collecting four more in the playoff run.
With Chapman still performing as well as he was in 2016 right now, perhaps the Cubs can turn back the clock and bring back the Cuban Missile to take their bullpen from very good to downright lethal.
Chicago has other needs and the price would have to be right, but it's safe to say every fan would be on board with a huge move for Chapman.
