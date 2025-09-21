Cubs Magic Number As They Struggle To Lock Down Top NL Wild Card Seed
Turns out clinching that National League wild card berth really did take the pressure off for the Chicago Cubs.
Since clinching their first playoff berth in five years on Wednesday, Chicago (88-67) hasn’t won. The Cubs have lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Reds (79-76), who are fighting for the final wild card berth. The Reds won on Saturday, 6-3, even as Cubs slugger Michael Busch hit his 30th home run of the season.
The loss has no bearing on the playoff berth. The Cubs are in. But it could have a bearing on seeding, especially if Chicago continues to lose. Saturday was a bad day in that regard.
Cubs No. 4 Seed Magic Number
Chicago has a magic number to clinch that No. 4 seed, which was four going into Saturday’s action. It’s a combination of Cubs wins and San Diego Padres losses, who have the inside track on the No. 2 seed. That No. 4 seed comes with a home playoff series in the wild card round. Because of how that round is set up, there is no travel for the home team, as all three games of the best-of-3 series are at home.
The Padres continued their series in Chicago with the White Sox as they tried to bounce back from a loss on Friday. The Padres did just that, winning 7-3. San Diego is now four games back of the Cubs for the No. 4 seed with seven games remaining for both teams.
The New York Mets lost to the Washington Nationals on Saturday, which was important to the Reds. The win over the Cubs means Cincinnati is just one game behind the Mets for the final wild card berth. It means Sunday’s game really does matter to the Reds, who will be looking for a rare four-game sweep.
The Milwaukee Brewers have a magic number of one to clinch the National League Central and can do so as early as Sunday.
The Cubs are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 2016, when they ended the franchise’s 100-plus year drought and ended the “curse of the Billy Goat” with a seven-game series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch No. 4 Seed: 4
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 7
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 20)
Chicago Cubs: 88-67 (8.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 84-71 (4.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 80-75 (last wild card berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 79-76 (1.0 game behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 95-60 (clinched playoff berth)
Chicago Cubs: 88-67 (7.0 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 1
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule (7 games): Sept. 21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
