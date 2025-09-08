Cubs Magic Number For Playoff Berth Closes In On Single Digits After Nats Loss
The Chicago Cubs are going to hate themselves for losing Sunday’s game with the Washington Nationals, as they fell, 6-3, at Wrigley Field.
It’s not just that Chicago (81-62) lost the game and lost the series. It’s how the Cubs did it. The gave up five runs in the ninth inning as closer Daniel Palencia gave up four hits and five earned runs before he left the game.
After the game, he was tested for tightness in his posterior right shoulder. Losing him for a significant amount of time could be a huge blow to the Cubs once they clinch a playoff berth.
Now, the Cubs head to Atlanta for a three-game series where their magic number to clinch a playoff berth could drop to the single digits before they return home to Wrigley Field.
Cubs Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth
Even though Chicago lost on Sunday, the Cubs dropped their magic number to 11. They were helped by what happened outside of the three teams that are inside the line for the wild card berths, including the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.
The San Francisco Giants, who were the first team outside the line, lost to the St. Louis Cardinals for the second straight day. Cincinnati beat the Mets, leaving the Reds and Giants in a tie. But, with the Giants’ loss, the magic number dropped to 11.
The NL Central race shouldn’t be on Chicago’s mind at this point. While the Cubs lost, the Brewers won, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers are now 7.5 games ahead of the Cubs and their magic number to clinch the NL Central is 12. But Milwaukee has a magic number of three to clinch a playoff berth, which will likely happen this week at Texas.
The Cubs are trying to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when they won the NL Central title during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. That ended a run of five playoff berths in six seasons, which included the 2016 World Series title, the franchise’s first championship in more than a century.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 11
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 19
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 8-10, at Atlanta; Sept. 12-14, vs. Tampa Bay; Sept. 15-17, at Pittsburgh; Sept. 18-21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 7)
Chicago Cubs: 81-62 (5.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 78-65 (2.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 76-67 (tied with Padres)
San Francisco Giants: 72-71 (4.0 games behind final berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 72-71 (4.0 games behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 89-55
Chicago Cubs: 81-62 (7.5 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 12
Brewers Games Remaining: 18
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 8-10, at Texas; Sept. 12-14, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 16-18, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 19-21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
