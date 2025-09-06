Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Gives New Update On Kyle Tucker's Injury Setback
The Chicago Cubs went through a tough few weeks with their All-Star right fielder, Kyle Tucker, struggling mightily.
For a stretch from late June through mid-August, Tucker’s production plummeted. It was eventually revealed that he was dealing with a fractured finger, greatly hampering his ability to perform on the field.
Manager Craig Counsell decided to sit him for a few games, hoping that the reset would help him get back on track.
It didn’t look to work at first, going 0-for-4 with a walk in his return to the lineup. That completed a brutal 40-game stretch in which he produced a measly .186/.320/.236 slash line with only one home run and four doubles in 172 plate appearances. After the first game struggles, he finally returned to the form he showed the first few months of the season.
In the following 11 games, he has been on fire. Through 47 plate appearances he produced a .400/.489/.800 slash line. Four home runs, four doubles and 11 RBI were recorded, looking more like the lineup anchor the Cubs expected him to be.
What is Kyle Tucker's timeline to return to Cubs?
Alas, that production has come to a screeching halt. For the second time this season, Tucker is dealing with an injury. But, unlike the fractured finger, this isn’t one that he is able to play through currently.
Dealing with a calf injury, Tucker has not been in the lineup since Sept. 2 against the Atlanta Braves. He missed the series finale against them and so far has missed the first two games of the series against the Washington Nationals.
How much longer will he be sidelined for? Manager Craig Counsell provided an update on the situation before Saturday afternoon’s 2-1.
“We think we have time to let this heal without putting him on the injured list,” he said while speaking to the media pre-game. At this point, Tucker is being listed as day-to-day, but the team is covering all its bases.
As shared by Jesse Rogers of ESPN, star prospect Owen Caissie is in Chicago in case things change with Tucker. If he has to be placed on the injured list, the young outfielder can step right into his spot on the roster. Counsell referred to Saturday as a “big day” for the All-Star right fielder.
Should Tucker have to be placed on the injured list, the Cubs would at least have the ability to place him on there retroactively. That would mean he would be eligible to return from a 10-day stint next weekend, should he be healthy enough to play.
This is something to keep a very close eye on because the Chicago lineup isn’t nearly as intimidating without him in it, especially with Pete Crow-Armstrong struggling to the extent he has been recently.
