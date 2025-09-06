Craig Counsell Gives Alarming Update On Cubs Superstar Kyle Tucker
If the Chicago Cubs are going to win a World Series championship this year, they need Kyle Tucker.
When he was playing at his best during the first part of the season, the Cubs looked like an offensive juggernaut. While his MVP-caliber numbers coincided with the breakout of Pete Crow-Armstrong and the best performance of Seiya Suzuki's career, it was clear that the high-profile winter addition was a major factor in Chicago being so dominant.
That was even more evident when he started to struggle in the summer months and the Cubs began to falter, which further proved that Tucker is as important to this team's success as anyone on the roster.
Following the previously-unknown hand injury that caused his performance to crater, Tucker had gotten red-hot, slashing .327/.422/.618 with four home runs and 11 RBI in his last 15 games, a sign that the superstar slugger might be all the way back.
Unfortunately, he is now dealing with a calf injury, and based on Craig Counsell's latest comments, it doesn't sound like this is something that is going to pass anytime soon.
Tucker has been out of the lineup for the past two games, sitting out the finale against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday ahead of their scheduled off day. Counsell then decided to keep Tucker out for the opener against the Washington Nationals on Friday, hoping that would give his calf some more time to recover.
But that has not happened, with the skipper telling reporters after the game that things have not progressed in the way that anyone had hoped.
"It wasn't as positive as we had hoped, frankly," Counsell said. "He didn't really make progress with the day off. He's kind of in the same spot he was on Wednesday. So, you know, frankly (Saturday) is gonna be a big day to see kinda where he's at."
Kyle Tucker Could Need Injured List Stint
While Counsell didn't flat out say that Chicago would move Tucker to the injured list if he doesn't respond well on Saturday, when reading between the lines, it's very likely that is going to be the case.
Even though the rosters are expanded and it's not as detrimental to have someone who is unavailable just sitting on the bench, the Cubs would prefer to have another option they can turn to as needed.
By placing him on the IL, that also gives them an opportunity to send him on a rehab assignment before the end of the year if that's needed, allowing Tucker to get some sort of rhythm back before the end of the regular season heading into the playoffs.
How Tucker feels on Saturday will be important, because if his calf is still giving him issues, then there's a good chance he'll be placed on the injured list during the final month of the campaign.
