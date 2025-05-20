Cubs Manager Drops Health Updates on Shota Imanaga, Porter Hodge
The Chicago Cubs are off to a high-quality start in 2025, putting up a 28-20 record and sitting atop the National League Central.
This has been fueled by a mix of talent and strong depth, which has been tested in the early month and a half of the season, with injuries beginning to pile up for the club.
The pitching specifically has taken a beating, with Javier Assad, Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele and multiple relievers on the injured list.
This is a concerning trend for the team, as despite a good start, things have begun to plateau. Injuries are playing a part in that struggle. In some cases, players will return in the near future. But some are more severe and will require more time for recover, which could end up hurting the Cubs down the stretch.
Recent injury updates from manager Craig Counsell make it clear that the Cubs will be waiting longer for the return of one pitcher and now have another reliever to worry about.
Craig Counsell's Updates on Two Cubs Pitchers
Counsell has updates on Shota Imanaga and Porter Hodge on Monday, per Marquee Sports reporter Taylor McGregor.
Hodge has a left oblique injury and will be heading to the injured list, as reported by McGregor. Porter wasn't officially on the 15-day IL as of Monday evening. The Cubs lost to the Miami Marlins, 8-7, and Counsell didn't have the update until after the game.
Imanaga will need more time to recover and won't throw off a mound until nearly the end of next week, per Counsell. He said that the left-hander's return would come "well into June," as reported earlier by McGregor.
Imanaga has been on the injured list since May 5 with a left hamstring strain. He is actually eligible to be activated on Tuesday, but he clearly won't be. This is difficult news for a Chicago team that desperately needs a boost for its starting pitching staff.
Losing Hodge also hurts. Even as he has struggled, it will force more moves to be made. Hodge was 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 21 games with two saves and six holds. He's emerged as a high-volume relief option for Chicago.