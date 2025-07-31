Cubs Miss Out On Star Third Baseman As He's Dealt To Mariners
While the Chicago Cubs were openly talking about adding arms to the mix -- both in the starting rotation and bullpen -- they were also seen as suitors for whom many considered to be the best trade target available: third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
The Arizona Diamondbacks slugger had been linked to just about every contender across the league considering what he's been doing this season, and with the Diamondbacks officially waiving the white flag on their 2025 campaign, it seemed like a given that he would be dealt.
Because the Cubs have some major issues at third base despite their star prospect Matt Shaw picking up his performance as of late, they were seen as a real landing spot for Suarez.
But he is now no longer available.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Seattle Mariners acquired the slugging third baseman in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday night. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com later reported that first baseman Tyler Locklear, right-handed pitcher Hunter Cranton and right-handed pitcher Juan Burgos was the return for Arizona.
All three of those players ranked inside the top 20 of the Mariners' pipeline, with Locklear coming in at No. 9, Cranton at No. 16 and Burgos at No. 17.
That is a hefty haul for a half-season rental of Suarez, and it could have been something Chicago balked at giving up to get a deal done.
While the veteran slugger has been incredible this year with a slash line of .248/.320/.576 to go along with an MLB-leading 87 RBI and 36 home runs, which are the fourth-most in Major League Baseball, that was a lot to give up for a few months of work.
It's unclear whether or not the Cubs will turn their attention elsewhere when it comes to third base. But with Suarez now off the market, if they do want to add someone at the hot corner, they no longer will be landing the best player who was available.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Acquire Former All-Star RHP From Nationals To Help Ailing Rotation
Cubs Acquire Veteran Right-Handed Reliever From Orioles
Cubs Named Great Fit For Twins Star Pitcher, Though Trade Remains A Long Shot
Cubs Rumored Trade Target Jhoan Duran Was Shipped To Phillies In Blockbuster Deal