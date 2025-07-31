Cubs Named Great Fit For Twins Star Pitcher, Though Trade Remains A Long Shot
As the trade deadline approaches for the Chicago Cubs, the team finds themselves in a tight race with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.
The Brewers are going on a fantastic run, which has put quite a bit of pressure on the Cubs to keep up.
Chicago has had a great season, but the NL is proving to be very challenging. Now, as the Cubs seek to have a strong second half of the year, they will likely be aggressive on the trade market like they were over the winter.
When looking at potential areas to upgrade, the lineup should be pretty set. Barring making an impact move at third base, the offense for Chicago appears to be World Series caliber.
In terms of the bullpen, the unit has been solid, but like most contenders, could use another high-leverage arm. Where the team will likely focus its efforts is on upgrading the starting rotation. This is a unit that needs to add a front-end caliber starter to replace Justin Steele, who was lost for the rest of the campaign.
With some good assets in their system, Chicago is going to be capable of adding an impact player if they choose to do so.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Cubs being a great fit for Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan, whom they gave a slim chance of being dealt this summer.
“The Twins don't necessarily want to move Ryan; they are more in listening mode on nearly everyone that occupies a roster spot -- and with Ryan not a free agent until after the 2027 season, teams are trying, with little success thus far, to pry him away.”
It has been a disappointing campaign for the Twins, who seem to be willing to listen on pretty much anyone on the roster this summer. However, when it comes to their star pitcher, it would likely take a massive offer to get a potential deal done.
Ryan was named to his first American League All-Star team this season and has totaled a 10-5 record with a 2.82 ERA. The right-hander is under team control through 2027, which would make any potential deal for him at this point likely cost Chicago quite a bit.
However, if there is a team in baseball that has the talent and the prospects to pull a deal like this off, it’s the Cubs.
Acquiring Ryan could not only help the Cubs in 2025 but also the next couple of campaigns as the franchise hopes to build some sustained success.
