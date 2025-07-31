Inside The Cubs

Cubs Rumored Trade Target Jhoan Duran Was Shipped To Phillies In Blockbuster Deal

One of the Chicago Cubs' rumored trade targets is now off the board.

Brad Wakai

Jul 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning at Target Field
Jul 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning at Target Field / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have been eyeing pitching help for some time, but ahead of the trade deadline, they have yet to strike.

If the Cubs are going to upgrade their staff, then they have to get something done soon.

Plenty of top options have started to come off the board, and one of them was someone the Cubs were reportedly monitoring for some time in Jhoan Duran.

Jhoan Dura
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The flamethrowing right-hander has been one of the best closers in baseball since he was called up to the bigs in 2022, owning a career 2.47 ERA across 223 outings where he's converted 74-of-83 save opportunities.

Landing him would have transformed the backend of Chicago's bullpen for years to come, with Duran being under club control through 2027.

However, he is now off the market after the Philadelphia Phillies acquired him, as was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Following the initial news, Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that the Phillies' Nos. 4 and 6 prospects -- catcher Eduardo Tait and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel -- are the players who were sent to the Twins in return.

For the Cubs, that has to be disappointing news. While it seems like their attention is more focused on upgrading the starting rotation as opposed to their 12th-ranked bullpen, there's no question Duran would have been a difference maker for them.

Chicago also has one of the best farm systems in baseball, so they would have been able to put together a package to land the star closer if they had wanted.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for the Cubs. They have been featured in a lot of rumors heading into the trade deadline, but they will have to get something done if they want to remain in the upper echelon of contenders going forward.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs A 'Primary Team' In Race For All-Star Third Baseman Alongside Phillies, Tigers And Mariners

Cubs Should Try to Trade for Two Diamondbacks Starters Amid Reported Interest

Cubs Announce Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Has Passed Away

Cubs 'Showed Interest In' Acquiring Former Nationals All-Star Closer

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News