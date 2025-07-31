Cubs Rumored Trade Target Jhoan Duran Was Shipped To Phillies In Blockbuster Deal
The Chicago Cubs have been eyeing pitching help for some time, but ahead of the trade deadline, they have yet to strike.
If the Cubs are going to upgrade their staff, then they have to get something done soon.
Plenty of top options have started to come off the board, and one of them was someone the Cubs were reportedly monitoring for some time in Jhoan Duran.
The flamethrowing right-hander has been one of the best closers in baseball since he was called up to the bigs in 2022, owning a career 2.47 ERA across 223 outings where he's converted 74-of-83 save opportunities.
Landing him would have transformed the backend of Chicago's bullpen for years to come, with Duran being under club control through 2027.
However, he is now off the market after the Philadelphia Phillies acquired him, as was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Following the initial news, Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that the Phillies' Nos. 4 and 6 prospects -- catcher Eduardo Tait and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel -- are the players who were sent to the Twins in return.
For the Cubs, that has to be disappointing news. While it seems like their attention is more focused on upgrading the starting rotation as opposed to their 12th-ranked bullpen, there's no question Duran would have been a difference maker for them.
Chicago also has one of the best farm systems in baseball, so they would have been able to put together a package to land the star closer if they had wanted.
It will be interesting to see what comes next for the Cubs. They have been featured in a lot of rumors heading into the trade deadline, but they will have to get something done if they want to remain in the upper echelon of contenders going forward.
