Cubs Need To Stay Far Away From Reported Starting Pitcher Trade Deadline Target
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be one of the more aggressive teams a few weeks from now at the MLB trade deadline as they try to make final upgrades to prepare for a deep playoff run.
Though there has been some noise lately about the Cubs potentially trying to add a bat, make no mistake, this deadline is about securing arms.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has said as much when asked about their strategy.
More News: Former Cubs Manager Famous for Obscenity-Ridden Rant Against Fans Passes Away
After the start of the season presented massive issues in the bullpen, the focus has turned much more to starting pitching as the group of relievers have gotten it together and the starters have suffered injuries and inconsistency.
The size of a trade remains to be seen, however, there is no question Chicago is going to acquire a starter in some capacity as they try to shore things up ahead of the second half and eventually October.
With a clear need and motivation to get something done, the Cubs have been linked to a number of trade possibilities and potential blockbusters.
One which has surfaced this week really may not make a whole lot of sense, though.
More News: Cubs Listed As Trade Fit for $120 Million Red Sox Superstar in Unique Position
George Ofman reported this week that Chicago has interest in Boston Red Sox resurgent right-hander Lucas Giolito, who is in the midst of having a solid year after missing all of 2024.
On the surface, it makes sense.
The Red Sox are seen as a potential seller and Giolito has come back from a UCL injury to post a 3.36 ERA and 6-1 record with a 1.230 WHIP in his 13 starts this season.
More News: Cubs Prospect Could Be Key to Landing Pirates’ All‑Star Ace
With a club option for next 2026, Giolito is an intriguing option on paper.
Looking a little bit deeper, though, the fit may not be there.
The Cubs are very familiar with the 30-year-old from his time with their crosstown rival Chicago White Sox. But every time he came to Wrigley Field, things did not go well for him.
In three appearances at the friendly confines, Giolito allowed 12 earned runs. And in his five total appearances against Chicago, he has a 7.86 ERA.
Historically known as a fly ball pitcher, his fit in a stadium like Wrigley Field is a major question mark.
More News: Cubs Land Talented Collegiate Shortstop in New MLB Mock Draft
Hoyer is right to leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding the best possible trade options while weighing a multitude of factors including price in a return. However, Giolito is not the answer to solve this team's starting pitcher problem.
Whether or not the Cubs actually pursue a deal like this is unknown at the moment, but Hoyer and his staff would be better off looking elsewhere.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.