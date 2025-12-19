Cubs Get Major Tatsuya Imai Boost After Latest Yankees Statements

The Chicago Cubs have been adamant about what they are working on this postseason, and that's building depth in the starting rotation. While they haven't signed another elite arm just yet, there could be one coming soon.

Jed Hoyer and the Cubs organization have been aggressively pursuing one of the best pitchers still available in free agency, Tatsuya Imai. Several organizations have shown serious interest in Imai, but as of late, the consensus has been that he would sign with either the Cubs or the Yankees.

However, after the latest comments from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the Cubs might be the frontrunners, with Boone stating they have not yet met with Imai and don't have anything scheduled, per several sources.

Aaron Boone said the Yankees have not met with Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai. He said he didn’t know if they will. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) December 19, 2025

Even if Boone's comments are totally forthcoming, that doesn't mean the Yankees aren't still very much a threat in the race to sign Imai, as this statement contradicts their reported offseason pursuits thus far, which have tied them to Imai since the start.

Another thing to take into consideration is that the Yankees are more than willing to pay, with the team already having three pitchers who have contracts valued over $162M. Therefore, Imai's potential price tag isn't much of a deterrent.

Imai in Japan

Imai has not yet made his way into the MLB, but he has been playing professional baseball in Japan since he was 19 years old. Now 27, he is ready to transition to the majors after posting back-to-back seasons with an ERA under 2.34.

Imai's averages over 2024/2025

2.13 ERA (1.92 last season)

183 Strikeouts

1.03 WHIP (0.89 last season)

9.8 Strikeouts per 9 Innings

7 Home Runs

61.2 Winning Percentage

Current Cubs' Starting Rotation

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As of right now, the Cubs have a solid starting rotation, but they are still looking for some depth, as there were inconsistencies last year with Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.

The key starter who could be seen on opening day is rookie sensation Cade Horton, who emerged as one of the best pitchers in the game at the end of the season, posting a 1.64 ERA in his final seven starts with 30 strikeouts.

MORE: Cubs Predicted To Land Alex Bregman As Top Competition Holds Off

Since Justin Steele will likely be unavailable for the first few months as he's still recovering from his Tommy John surgery, and Colin Rea likely to take up more of a swing role, the Cubs need one more arm in the rotation.

While Imai's future is still a question, one thing is for certain: whichever team he lands with will ultimately have a better pitching staff, and that includes the Cubs, who are desperately trying to lock him down.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Chicago Cubs Sign Free Agent Infielder Coming Off Stellar Stretch In Japan

Why The Cubs Shouldn't Entertain The Giants' Interest In Nico Hoerner

Cubs Have Clear Pivot After Losing Luke Weaver To Mets

Cubs Bullpen Takes Another Massive Blow As No.1 Reliever Heads To Phillies