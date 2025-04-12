Cubs Offense Flourishing Thanks To New Hitting Approach This Season
With the regular season moving right along for the Chicago Cubs, their offense has been extremely impressive early on.
Coming into the year, there was certainly a lot of excitement about what the Cubs might be able to accomplish.
This was a team that had won 83 games in each of the prior two campaigns, but saw notable additions this winter.
The teams in previous seasons were good but not great, but those expectations have changed.
There is a golden opportunity in the National League Central for Chicago to retake the division with the Milwaukee Brewers seemingly taking a step back after a tough winter.
Meanwhile, the Cubs were extremely aggressive on the trade market to improve, and they accomplished that.
Now, while the year is still very young, their offense is showing balance and the ability to frustrate opposing pitchers.
This unit is shaping up to be special, with a lot of well-rounded players and an excellent approach at the plate. Entering play on Friday, Chicago ranked second in MLB in walk rate (12.4%) behind only the Philadelphia Phillies (12.7%).
The Cubs being mindful of not chasing and working pitchers has really helped improve their offense, which leads MLB in runs (96) and stolen bases (25). Getting on base allows them to utilize their speed, pressure opposing pitchers and defenses and manufacture runs
Chicago currently has four players in MLB's top 10 in walks drawn, with Kyle Tucker, Matt Shaw, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki all doing well in that area. It also has three players in the top 10 for stolen bases.
The balance of the Cubs' offense is really impressive, and that all starts with Tucker. The superstar outfielder is clearly having a ripple effect on the lineup with his MVP-caliber start to the year.
If the offense continues to produce like this, Chicago is going to live up to its lofty expectations.
As the season rolls on, its patient approach at the plate will continue to pay dividends for the offense.