Cubs' Dynamic Offense Keeps Finding New Ways To Win Amid Fantastic Start
The Chicago Cubs are on an absolute roll.
Since starting the season 2-3, they've won seven of their last eight games at the time of writing, vaulting into first place in the NL Central.
They're tied with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers for most wins in baseball (nine), and their plus-32 run differential is the best in the sport.
The Cubs' offense has caught fire in the early going, fueling this hot start.
Entering play on Wednesday, they lead MLB in runs (94) by a considerable margin (16) and have scored at least seven runs in seven of their last eight games.
Since managing just four total runs against the Dodgers in Tokyo, Chicago has racked up 90 over its last 12 games, averaging a whopping 7.5 runs per game while going 9-3 in that span.
What's been most impressive about the Cubs is their ability to score and beat opponents in multiple ways.
They can bludgeon teams with their power, ranking second in the National League in homers (fourth in MLB) behind Los Angeles with 18. They can also win games with their speed, pacing MLB with 25 steals.
Chicago is patient and puts the ball in play.
The Cubs lead the Major Leagues in walk rate (13.0%) and have the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.3%). They're constantly putting pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses.
Craig Counsell's squad is deep, balanced and athletic.
It can win via the long ball or small ball, scoring 17 runs in its last two games against the Texas Rangers' dominant pitching staff despite swatting just one homer.
Having an MVP candidate like Kyle Tucker in the middle of the order helps, but he's not the only one producing for Chicago. Besides a few exceptions, almost everyone is contributing.
Furthermore, a few players haven't gotten going yet.
Once Ian Happ, Matt Shaw, Justin Turner and Pete Crow-Armstrong heat up, this offense will be even more dangerous.
It's encouraging to see the Cubs swinging the bats well early on and getting immediate production from newcomers like Tucker and Carson Kelly, especially during these chilly April games.
Just wait until the weather warms up and the ball starts flying out of the park.
If Chicago's lineup stays healthy, it has the talent to carry the club all season.
It's given the starting pitchers plenty of run support and has kept the team in games until the end, making the Cubs look like legitimate contenders this year.