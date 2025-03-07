Recent Chicago Cubs Acquisition Making Case for Opening Day Roster Spot
As the Chicago Cubs continue to rack up wins in spring training, manager Craig Counsell and the team's braintrust are working to make decisions on the last spots to fill out the roster.
There are quite a few strong candidates in the mix, including one off-season acquisition who raised a few eyebrows when he was brought in.
Vidal Bruján, formerly of the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins, is a toolsy, athletic utility player with experience at second base, shortstop and in the outfield.
Historically a light hitter, Bruján possesses a career triple slash line of .189/.261/.270, but he did find more success at the plate to the tune of a .222/.303/.319 during his time with the Marlins last season.
Last season was also the first time he posted a positive value above replacement according to bWAR, checking in at 0.5.
While nothing on his resumé stands out as particularly intriguing, Bruján has brought his A-game for Chicago as he looks to claim one of the team's bench spots.
He's gotten an extended look so far, and in nine games played and 26 at-bats, he has produced a .333/.423/.619 slash line with a home run, three runs batted in and four stolen bases.
Nobody is expecting the 27-year-old to replicate anything close to that in the Major Leagues this season, but the fact that he is flashing this sort of upside with the bat bodes well for him eventually figuring it out at this level.
The native of the Dominican Republic has proven to be a high-end bat at the Triple-A level, as he put up a .839 OPS across 59 games with the Durham Bulls in 2023.
He hit for both power and average while swiping 19 bags, so it is just a matter of finding those little edges and adjustements that will help him translate his skill set to MLB.
Even if he's not hitting, the speed and defensive versatility that Bruján brings to the organization are what caught Jed Hoyer's eye in the first place, and those traits are what make him a viable candidate for a roster spot.
According to Chicago's projected depth chart on Fangraphs, the team's bench currently consists of Bruján, backup catcher Carson Kelly, fellow utility man Jon Berti and veteran slugger Justin Turner.
Chicago's Rule 5 draft pick Gage Workman is also in the mix for one of the final spots, and this battle will be one to watch as spring training rolls on.