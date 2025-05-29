Cubs Officially Sign Free Agent Reliever to Major League Deal, DFA Veteran
The Chicago Cubs have officially shaken things up in their bullpen.
After news first broke Tuesday evening that the Cubs were going to bring in veteran reliever Genesis Cabrera, the team made it official with an announcement on Thursday late afternoon.
It was initially unclear whether or not Cabrera was signing a Major League or minor league deal, however, the news from the team clarified it is in fact a big league contract, forcing a corresponding move.
In order to make room for the former New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander, Chicago has designated Brooks Kriske for assignment.
Kriske -- who the Cubs signed to a minor league deal this offseason -- had made just one appearance for them last week against the Cincinnati Reds. He threw two scoreless innings and had a strikeout and two walks.
Chicago would likely prefer to keep him in Triple-A if he goes unclaimed, but there is no guarantee that will happen.
As for Cabrera, he threw 7.2 innings this year for the Mets and pitched to a 3.52 ERA and 1.304 WHIP.
He has made 278 career appearances and has a career ERA of 3.88, alongside a WHIP of 1.348 with 275 strikeouts in 283.1 innings and a record of 17-14.
Clearly, the Cubs felt strongly enough that he would be able to help an ailing bullpen now more so than Kriske, and with solid career numbers combined with experience, perhaps that will indeed be the case.
Cabrera will be under a tight microscope ahead of his impending debut in the Windy City and for the next several weeks as he enters game in relief.