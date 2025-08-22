Cubs On Pace To Exceed Preseason Expectations Despite Second Half Struggles
The Chicago Cubs might have finally shown some signs of life after a tough stretch in the second half of the season.
In what ended up being a five-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs were able to win three out of the five games. Considering how hot this Brewers team has been, this was a massive series win for the Cubs.
Coming into the series, this was a Chicago team that had lost three of their last four series and were trending in the wrong direction. However, with a playoff atmosphere at Wrigley Field, the team was able to potentially snap out of this extended funk.
With some very good pitching performances of late, the Cubs really just need their offense to start to come along. The unit did show some signs of a turnaround, but more will need to be seen in the coming weeks.
While there was a lot of attention to this big series and rightfully so, it has still been a really strong year overall for Chicago.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Cubs being on pace to surpass their preseason expectations with the team being projected to win 92.6 games right now.
Even though there have been some struggles of late, it has still been a good season overall for Chicago. with the struggles coupled with the Brewers being red hot, the NL Central has slipped away from them.
However, the Cubs are still in a strong position to be an NL Wild Card team, and making the playoffs is an impressive achievement in itself. Even though they realistically aren't going to win the division, they are still on pace to exceed their expectations.
Cubs Need Star To Get Healthy and Bounce Back
Before the year started, Chicago figured to be a team that improved with the notable addition of Kyle Tucker. Adding the star outfielder gave the team what they needed in the middle of the order and things were working out really well in the first half of the campaign. Unfortunately, a fracture in his hand might have resulted in some serious struggles for him of late.
The Cubs have started to give him some rest, and that is wise. For the team to be at their best, they will need their star to be as well. Even though the recency bias doesn't feel like the outlook for the team is all that strong, they are still on pace for over 90 wins and should be pleased with how the season has gone.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News