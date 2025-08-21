Insider's Report Finally Reveals Reason Behind Cubs Slugger Kyle Tucker's Slump
Earlier this week, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy did something unusual — he commented on an opposing player and their injury status.
The player in question was Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is in the middle of a horrible slump at the plate at a time when the Cubs have slid out of the race for the National League Central Division title.
"I think Tucker's hurt. I don't have any information, but Tucker's not the same,” Murphy said during an interview with the Cubs'’ flagship station, The Score.
Turns out Murphy was onto something. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported that Tucker has been dealing with a hairline fracture in his right hand since June. Rogers cited sources within the Cubs’ organization. He also quoted Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer about Tucker’s play and his injury.
"There's no question that when you look at his numbers, it's had an impact on him, for sure," Hoyer said. "That's the nature sometimes of these small injuries. They can do that." Rogers also reported that at the time Tucker chose to avoid an IL stint and instead continue playing while he and the team were hot.
Kyle Tucker Before and After the Injury
Through the end of May Tucker was on a tear. He slashed .283/.391/.520 with a .911 OPS, including 12 home runs and 39 RBI. He was one of the biggest pieces of one of the best offenses in baseball, one that propelled the Cubs to a huge lead in the NL Central at the time.
On June 1, Rogers reported that Tucker suffered the injury against the Cincinnati Reds while sliding into second base. At the time, the Cubs said Tucker had a jammed finger. Tucker had x-rays and they were negative. But after the swelling came down more imaging revealed a small fracture on the top of the hand where the pinky finger and the ring finger meet. Rogers reported that in mid-June the injury was beginning to heal, and Tucker opted not to go on the injured list.
His numbers didn’t suffer in June. He slashed .311/.404/.578 with a .982 OPS, five home runs and 13 RBI. But as the season has gone on, Tucker has reportedly compensated for the injury and the results have dragged down his performance.
In July he slashed .218/.380/.295 with a .675 OPS, one home run and nine RBI. In August he’s slashed .148/.233/.148 with a .381 OPS, with no home runs and one RBI. He has not played since the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, and the Cubs are trying to “reset” him offensively.
Rogers reported that Tucker was asked several times by the media about the finger, and he said it was “fine” every time.
Tucker’s slump is now clearly caused by injury, and it’s one of those injuries that tends to nag players and can be hard to heal during a season. The Cubs have plenty at stake. They’re trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. And there is plenty at stake for Tucker, who is a free agent after the season and considered the top hitter on the market.
Manager Craig Counsell said earlier this week that they intend to play Tucker sometime during the west coast road trip, which starts on Friday and goes through the end of August. Whether Tucker can reclaim his form from earlier this year will depend entirely upon playing through an injury that requires rest to heal.
