Cubs Pitcher Shines in Minor League Start as More Team Injuries Pile Up
Injuries continue to pile up among Chicago Cubs starting pitchers, and that means the team will soon have to dig into its depth options at the position to fill out its rotation.
First, lefty Justin Steele had his season cut short by an elbow injury that required surgery.
Then on Sunday, Shota Imanaga left his start, suffering a hamstring injury while attempting to help turn a double play in a 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Imanaga went on the 15-day injured list with a 3-2 record and 2.82 ERA. While Steele was not performing up to his usual standards, the loss of both of the team's top two starters, at least for the time being, is a devastating development for the Cubs.
With the team's lineup looking like one of the most imposing offenses in all of MLB, the health and performance of the pitching staff was crucial in keeping Chicago locked in as a World Series contender.
Cubs Forced Deep Into Pitching Squad Due to Injuries
Now, the Cubs will have to turn to their organizational depth to keep the unit going.
Ben Brown takes the ball for Chicago on Wednesday, with an off day on Thursday allowing manager Craig Counsell to keep the other three starters on regular rest.
It seems likely that the vacancy in the rotation will either go to top prospect Cade Horton or MLB veteran Chris Flexen, but it's worth noting that Chicago has another possible option in Jordan Wicks.
Wicks started on Wednesday for Triple-A Iowa, which likely takes him out of the running to make the next available start for the Cubs, but he performed so well that it has to instill some level of confidence in the organization should they need him.
Facing the Toledo Mud Hens, Wicks worked five shutout innings in which he scattered five hits and two walks while striking out five.
The start was Wicks' best outing of the season at any level, as he entered Wednesday with a 6.38 ERA for Iowa, albeit over a small, 18.1-inning smaple.
Since 2023, Wicks has made 20 appearances for Chicago in which he's posted an underwhelming 5.23 ERA. He's struck out just 68 hitters in 82.2 career innings, and he surrendered runs in both of his relief appearances this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Still, his ability to put together dominant outings at the Triple-A level combined with his draft pedigree (No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft) provide reason to believe in the Arkansas native's long-term upside.